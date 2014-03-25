WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. Commerce Department Reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Feb'13 Total Units -3.3 440 455 468 441 427 445 By Region: Pct Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Northeast -32.4 23 34 33 22 19 Midwest 36.7 67 49 48 61 58 South -1.5 255 259 276 253 250 West -15.9 95 113 111 105 100

Total sales of new single-family homes fell 1.1 percent from 2013.

In 1,000s: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Actual Units Sold 35 33 34 31 30 Sales Prices: Mean 317.5 312.9 322.8 309.6 308.8 Median 261.8 260.8 260.1 269.6 265.9 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Total Units 3.2 9.6 -1.6 -3.8 -0.9 -1.8 Number of Months: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.2 5.0 4.7 5.1 5.2 1,000 units: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) End-Month Inventory 189 188 184 186 184

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. new home sales 445,000 units