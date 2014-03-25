WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. Commerce Department
Reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted,
with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
Feb'13
Total Units -3.3 440 455 468 441 427
445
By Region: Pct Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
Northeast -32.4 23 34 33 22 19
Midwest 36.7 67 49 48 61 58
South -1.5 255 259 276 253 250
West -15.9 95 113 111 105 100
Total sales of new single-family homes fell 1.1 percent from
2013.
In 1,000s: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 35 33 34 31 30
Sales Prices:
Mean 317.5 312.9 322.8 309.6 308.8
Median 261.8 260.8 260.1 269.6 265.9
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)
Total Units 3.2 9.6 -1.6 -3.8 -0.9 -1.8
Number of Months: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
Supply of Homes 5.2 5.0 4.7 5.1 5.2
1,000 units: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 189 188 184 186 184
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. new home sales 445,000 units