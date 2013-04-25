April 25 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
04/20/13 339,000 357,500 N/A N/A
04/13/13 355,000-R 362,000-R 3,000,000 2.3
04/06/13 348,000 358,500 3,093,000-R 2.4
03/30/13 388,000 355,000 3,103,000 2.4
03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,091,000 2.4
03/16/13 341,000 340,750 3,070,000 2.4
03/09/13 334,000 347,000 3,077,000 2.4
03/02/13 340,000 350,500 3,058,000 2.4
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: April 13 from 352,000
Four-Week Average: April 13 from 361,250
Continued Claims: April 6 from 3,068,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said seven states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 13, the latest
period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California 24,303
Texas 3,050
Florida 2,623
Indiana 2,372
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said eight states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 13, the latest period for
which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York -14,113
Michigan -5,998
New Jersey -4,204
Ohio -3,036
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 351,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.060 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 323,529 APRIL 20 WEEK FROM 358,219
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,096,372 APRIL 13 WEEK FROM 3,201,219
PRIOR WEEK