June 25 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally
adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes
from prior months.
PERCENT CHANGES: May April March
New Orders -1.0 0.8 3.7
Ex-Transportation -0.1 0.4 3.0
Ex-Defense 0.6 -0.8 3.1
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -2.0 1.1 4.8
Primary Metals 1.9 0.8 2.8
Gen. Machinery -0.3 -2.4 4.3
Computers/Electronics -1.7 -1.6 7.2
Computer/related 9.5 5.3 4.7
Communications -10.6 -7.4 9.6
Electrical/appliances -3.1 0.8 3.5
Transp. Equip. -3.0 1.7 5.2
Motor vehicles/parts 2.1 -0.7 0.3
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -4.0 -7.4 12.3
Defense aircraft/
parts 5.9 15.0 -9.6
Capital goods -4.6 3.3 10.5
NonDefense cap goods -0.5 -0.6 9.7
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 0.7 -1.1 4.7
Defense cap goods -31.4 38.2 18.8
PERCENT CHANGES: May April March
Total unfilled orders 0.6 0.9 0.8
Total inventories 1.0 0.3 0.2
Total shipments 0.3 unch 1.4
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 0.4 -0.4 2.2
BILLIONS OF DLRS: May April March
New Orders 238.008 240.439 238.420
Ex-Transportation 163.597 163.756 163.054
Ex-Defense 226.502 225.074 226.857
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 173.520 177.007 175.006
Primary Metals 27.301 26.793 26.590
Gen. Machinery 36.762 36.876 37.773
Computers/Electronics 21.781 22.164 22.533
Computer/related 2.590 2.365 2.246
Communications 3.842 4.297 4.642
Electrical/appliances 10.362 10.689 10.603
Transp. Equip. 74.411 76.683 75.366
Motor vehicles/parts 46.975 46.015 46.332
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 14.974 15.594 16.840
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.892 4.620 4.017
Capital goods 90.924 95.342 92.295
NonDefense cap goods 82.139 82.544 83.037
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 70.684 70.196 70.995
Defense cap goods 8.785 12.798 9.258
BILLIONS OF DLRS: May April March
Total unfilled orders 1087.413 1080.764 1070.727
Total inventories 397.829 394.041 392.990
Total shipments 238.637 238.002 237.969
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 68.454 68.164 68.440
N/A - not available
FORECASTS:
U.S. May durable goods orders unchanged
U.S. May durables ex-transportation +0.4 pct
U.S. May durables ex-defense +0.8 pct
U.S. May nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.5 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.