June 25 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic
Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with
comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.
Q1'14 (Prev) Q4'13 2013
From current production -9.1 -9.8 2.2 4.6
Corporate income taxes 6.4 6.1 3.2 -3.7
After Tax Profits -13.0 -13.7 2.0 6.9
Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and
capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production
do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as
reported to tax authorities.
