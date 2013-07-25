July 25 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

07/20/13 343,000 345,250 N/A N/A

07/13/13 336,000-R 346,500-R 2,997,000 2.3

07/06/13 358,000 351,250 3,116,000-R 2.4

06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,027,000-R 2.3

06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 2.3

06/15/13 355,000 348,500 2,987,000 2.3

06/08/13 336,000 345,750 2,966,000 2.3

06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,991,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: July 13 from 334,000

Four-Week Average: July 13 from 346,000

Continued Claims: July 6 from 3,114,000; June 29 from 3,023,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 14 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 13, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Georgia 7,027

California 6,799

Texas 6,001

Alabama 5,846

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said six states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 13, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Michigan -11,969

New York -4,743

New Jersey -4,477

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 340,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.000 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 338,140 JULY 20 WEEK FROM 410,019 PRIOR WEEK