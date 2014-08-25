Aug 25 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent
changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
Jul'13
Total Units -2.4 412 422 406 454 442
367
By Region: Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
Northeast -30.8 18 26 24 36 30
Midwest -8.8 52 57 67 73 73
South 8.1 253 234 209 236 231
West -15.2 89 105 106 109 108
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 12.3 percent
from 2013.
In 1,000s: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 37 40 38 43 42
Sales Prices:
Mean 339.1 332.1 331.4 324.3 320.1
Median 269.8 280.1 273.5 286.6 282.6
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
Total Units -7.0 -8.1 9.9 8.3 2.5 1.2
Number of Months: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
Supply of Homes 6.0 5.6 5.8 5.1 5.2
1,000 units: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 205 197 197 192 191
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. July new home sales 430,000 units