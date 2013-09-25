Sept 25 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally
adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes
from prior months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Aug July June
New Orders 0.1 -8.1 3.9
Ex-Transportation -0.1 -0.5 0.1
Ex-Defense 0.5 -7.5 2.9
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -0.2 -10.9 5.2
Primary Metals -0.5 -0.2 -1.4
Gen. Machinery 0.9 -0.5 0.9
Computers/Electronics -3.4 -2.6 -0.8
Computer/related 7.8 -13.5 unch
Communications -1.7 -7.0 -12.8
Electrical/appliances -0.5 -5.1 -0.1
Transp. Equip. 0.7 -21.9 11.7
Motor vehicles/parts 2.4 0.4 0.1
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -1.2 -58.9 33.8
Defense aircraft/
parts -11.8 -3.1 21.8
Capital goods -0.8 -18.1 9.0
NonDefense cap goods -0.2 -17.4 6.9
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 1.5 -3.3 1.1
Defense cap goods -6.5 -23.7 28.6
PERCENT CHANGES: Aug July June
Total unfilled orders unch 0.2 2.1
Total inventories 0.1 0.3 0.1
Total shipments 0.9 -0.1 -0.1
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 1.3 -1.4 -1.0
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Aug July June
New Orders 224.916 224.638 244.351
Ex-Transportation 157.007 157.193 157.964
Ex-Defense 214.187 213.049 230.337
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 162.558 162.824 182.839
Primary Metals 25.366 25.497 25.536
Gen. Machinery 35.002 34.705 34.876
Computers/Electronics 20.775 21.498 22.069
Computer/related 2.177 2.019 2.334
Communications 4.168 4.242 4.563
Electrical/appliances 10.098 10.144 10.692
Transp. Equip. 67.909 67.445 86.387
Motor vehicles/parts 46.032 44.943 44.764
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 11.232 11.371 27.692
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.479 5.077 5.239
Capital goods 84.285 85.000 103.795
NonDefense cap goods 75.908 76.038 92.049
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 68.379 67.370 69.695
Defense cap goods 8.377 8.962 11.746
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Aug July June
Total unfilled orders 1032.391 1032.023 1029.877
Total inventories 379.084 378.771 377.602
Total shipments 231.466 229.353 229.600
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 65.794 64.926 65.856
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
July June May
Durable Goods -7.4 3.9 5.5
Factory Orders -2.4 1.6 3.0
FORECASTS:
U.S. Aug durable goods orders unchanged
U.S. Aug durables ex-transportation +1.0 pct
U.S. Aug nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +1.9 pct
NOTES:
N/A - not available
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.