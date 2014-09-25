BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $777M GO bonds 2017 series A, B & C
* Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $777M GO bonds 2017 series A, B & C; outlook stable
Sept 25 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/20/14 293,000 298,500 N/A N/A
09/13/14 281,000-R 299,750-R 2,439,000 1.8
09/06/14 316,000 304,250 2,432,000-R 1.8
08/30/14 304,000 303,250 2,492,000 1.9
08/23/14 298,000 299,750 2,478,000 1.9
08/16/14 299,000 301,000 2,528,000 1.9
08/09/14 312,000 296,000 2,502,000 1.9
08/02/14 290,000 293,750 2,549,000 1.9
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Sept. 13. from 280,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 13 from 299,500
Continued Claims: Sept. 6 from 2,429,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 300,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.450 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 238,539 SEPT 20 WEEK FROM 242,072 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,112,457 SEPT 13 WEEK FROM 2,167,189 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.