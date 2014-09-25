Sept 25 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Aug July June New Orders -18.2 22.5 2.7 Ex-Transportation 0.7 -0.5 3.0 Ex-Defense -19.0 24.9 2.7 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -22.4 28.8 4.0 Primary Metals -0.7 -0.1 2.0 Gen. Machinery 0.7 -1.6 5.0 Computers/Electronics 1.7 -0.8 3.8 Computer/related -8.4 -7.7 -1.2 Communications 3.5 11.1 5.6 Electrical/appliances 3.1 -2.7 5.8 Transp. Equip. -42.0 73.3 2.2 Motor vehicles/parts -6.4 10.0 -1.2 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -74.3 315.6 11.2 Defense aircraft/ parts -0.6 -31.7 9.5 Capital goods -33.9 52.4 4.9 NonDefense cap goods -36.3 60.8 5.1 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 0.6 -0.2 5.4 Defense cap goods 5.4 -17.9 4.0 PERCENT CHANGES: Aug July June Total unfilled orders 0.6 5.3 1.0 Total inventories 0.4 0.4 0.4 Total shipments -1.5 3.7 1.2 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 0.1 1.9 1.0 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Aug July June New Orders 245.433 299.960 244.841 Ex-Transportation 168.629 167.535 168.440 Ex-Defense 234.608 289.486 231.740 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 181.095 233.227 181.134 Primary Metals 27.762 27.959 27.996 Gen. Machinery 37.947 37.693 38.323 Computers/Electronics 22.892 22.515 22.688 Computer/related 2.237 2.443 2.646 Communications 4.328 4.180 3.761 Electrical/appliances 10.953 10.623 10.918 Transp. Equip. 76.804 132.425 76.401 Motor vehicles/parts 47.636 50.908 46.296 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 17.976 69.976 16.836 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.024 4.048 5.931 Capital goods 95.542 144.576 94.856 NonDefense cap goods 86.784 136.264 84.734 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 73.233 72.777 72.944 Defense cap goods 8.758 8.312 10.122 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Aug July June Total unfilled orders 1165.001 1157.571 1099.238 Total inventories 403.015 401.347 399.598 Total shipments 246.106 249.802 240.950 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 70.350 70.253 68.937

U.S. Aug durable goods orders -18.0 pct

U.S. Aug durables ex-transportation +0.7 pct

U.S. Aug nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.5 pct

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.