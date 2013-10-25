Oct 25 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Aug July (Prev) Aug13/12 Inventories Total 0.5 0.2 0.1 2.5 Durable Goods 0.6 0.6 0.6 5.3

Automotive 2.4 0.8 0.4 1.6

Prof'l equip 0.4 -1.1 -1.2 6.1

Computer equip. -1.1 -3.6 -3.5 7.3

Machinery 0.1 1.2 1.2 7.3 Nondurable Goods 0.5 -0.6 -0.8 -1.6

Petroleum 2.8 3.2 3.3 6.5

Aug July (Prev) Aug13/12 Sales Total 0.6 unch 0.1 5.6 Durable Goods 0.9 -0.6 -0.6 5.4

Automotive -0.9 -3.5 -3.1 -2.9

Prof'l equip 2.0 0.6 unch 6.3

Computer equip. 3.1 1.4 0.4 9.4

Machinery 2.7 -0.4 -0.8 15.3 Nondurable Goods 0.3 0.6 0.7 5.7

Petroleum 1.5 1.4 1.9 8.8 (Billions of dlrs) Aug July (Prev) Aug'12 Inventories Total 502.99 500.25 499.95 490.58 Durable Goods 311.23 309.40 309.36 295.69

Automotive 50.08 48.93 48.74 49.27 Nondurables 191.77 190.86 190.59 194.89 (Billions of dlrs) Aug July (Prev) Aug'12 Sales Total 428.38 425.90 426.09 405.74 Durable Goods 197.19 195.35 195.24 187.05

Automotive 33.07 33.39 33.52 34.06 Nondurables 231.19 230.55 230.85 218.69 Stock-to-sales ratio Aug July (Prev) Aug'12

1.17 1.17 1.17 1.21

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug. wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. Aug. wholesale sales +0.3 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The August report was delayed from October 9 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.