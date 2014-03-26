March 26 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally
adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes
from prior months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec
New Orders 2.2 -1.3 -5.3
Ex-Transportation 0.2 0.9 -1.8
Ex-Defense 1.8 -1.9 -4.3
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 2.2 -0.9 -5.6
Primary Metals 1.8 -1.7 -2.3
Gen. Machinery -1.5 -1.3 3.0
Computers/Electronics 0.4 3.2 -8.7
Computer/related -0.5 -8.5 3.2
Communications -2.7 -1.2 -5.7
Electrical/appliances -0.9 -3.8 5.6
Transp. Equip. 6.9 -6.2 -12.1
Motor vehicles/parts 3.6 -1.9 -6.6
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 13.6 -22.1 -22.3
Defense aircraft/
parts 21.1 17.2 -22.6
Capital goods -1.5 -3.7 -8.5
NonDefense cap goods -2.8 -5.3 -6.3
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft -1.3 0.8 -1.6
Defense cap goods 13.5 17.6 -30.7
PERCENT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec
Total unfilled orders 0.3 unch 0.2
Total inventories 0.8 0.3 0.9
Total shipments 0.9 -0.6 -1.7
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 0.5 -1.4 0.6
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Feb Jan Dec
New Orders 229.379 224.381 227.318
Ex-Transportation 157.942 157.573 156.106
Ex-Defense 219.398 215.542 219.746
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 166.343 162.766 164.240
Primary Metals 26.013 25.550 25.998
Gen. Machinery 35.823 36.375 36.841
Computers/Electronics 21.024 20.931 20.285
Computer/related 2.230 2.241 2.448
Communications 4.206 4.323 4.374
Electrical/appliances 10.233 10.330 10.743
Transp. Equip. 71.437 66.808 71.212
Motor vehicles/parts 45.641 44.040 44.895
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 15.024 13.230 16.987
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.562 3.767 3.213
Capital goods 83.106 84.345 87.613
NonDefense cap goods 75.144 77.330 81.647
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 67.410 68.313 67.749
Defense cap goods 7.962 7.015 5.966
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Feb Jan Dec
Total unfilled orders 1062.596 1059.650 1059.524
Total inventories 392.341 389.114 388.025
Total shipments 233.969 231.973 233.355
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 66.893 66.546 67.505
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Jan Dec Nov
Durable goods -1.0 -5.3 2.7
Factory orders -0.7 -2.0 1.5
FORECASTS:
U.S. Feb. durable goods orders +1.0 pct
U.S. Feb. durables ex-transportation +0.3 pct
U.S. Feb. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.7 pct
NOTES:us
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.