March 26 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
03/21/15 282,000 297,000 N/A
N/A
03/14/15 291,000 304,750 2,416,000
1.8
03/07/15 290,000 302,500 2,422,000-R
1.8
02/28/15 325,000 306,000 2,428,000
1.8
02/21/15 313,000 294,500 2,423,000
1.8
02/14/15 282,000 283,000 2,404,000
1.8
02/07/15 304,000 289,750 2,422,000
1.8
01/31/15 279,000 293,000 2,367,000
1.8
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: March 7 from 2,417,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.403 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 247,256 MARCH 21
WEEK FROM 260,242 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,700,795 MARCH 14 WEEK
FROM 2,729,748 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available