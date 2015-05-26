May 26 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb
New Orders -0.5 5.1 -3.5
Ex-Transportation 0.5 0.6 -1.7
Ex-Defense 0.2 3.4 -3.0
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -0.6 6.0 -4.7
Primary Metals 1.0 -2.3 -3.2
Gen. Machinery 3.1 -0.6 -3.1
Computers/Electronics -3.6 7.7 -0.4
Computer/related -3.4 10.2 -1.4
Communications -8.1 -1.4 5.3
Electrical/appliances -1.5 0.9 1.6
Transp. Equip. -2.5 15.2 -7.3
Motor vehicles/parts 0.3 4.2 -0.1
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -4.0 40.7 -12.1
Defense aircraft/
parts -12.8 120.4 -42.8
Capital goods -0.7 8.2 -4.3
NonDefense cap goods 0.3 7.2 -6.0
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 1.0 1.5 -5.1
Defense cap goods -9.5 17.1 16.2
PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb
Total unfilled orders unch 0.1 -0.6
Total inventories 0.2 unch 0.3
Total shipments -0.1 1.5 -1.1
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 0.8 1.0 -2.3
BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb
New Orders 235.527 236.711 225.263
Ex-Transportation 157.675 156.890 155.961
Ex-Defense 224.655 224.299 216.866
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 172.224 173.239 163.406
Primary Metals 21.648 21.426 21.927
Gen. Machinery 32.653 31.682 31.871
Computers/Electronics 24.628 25.549 23.723
Computer/related 2.214 2.292 2.080
Communications 3.792 4.127 4.185
Electrical/appliances 10.540 10.696 10.600
Transp. Equip. 77.852 79.821 69.302
Motor vehicles/parts 50.691 50.556 48.514
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 16.340 17.027 12.103
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.443 5.098 2.313
Capital goods 89.685 90.307 83.478
NonDefense cap goods 81.249 80.987 75.521
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 69.136 68.425 67.410
Defense cap goods 8.436 9.320 7.957
BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb
Total unfilled orders 1203.136 1203.468 1202.563
Total inventories 401.478 400.605 400.588
Total shipments 240.542 240.679 237.047
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 69.657 69.073 68.391
N/A - not available
FORECASTS:
U.S. April durable goods orders -0.5 pct
U.S. April durables ex-transportation +0.3 pct
U.S. April durables ex-defense +0.4 pct
U.S. April nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.4 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.