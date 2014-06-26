June 26 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Income 0.4 0.3 0.5 0.4
Wages/Salaries 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.3
Disposable Income 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.3
Personal Consumption 0.2 unch 0.8 0.4
Durables 0.7 -0.9 3.4 1.3
Nondurables 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.9
Services 0.1 0.1 0.7 0.1
Saving Rate, pct 4.8 4.5 4.2 4.5
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Consumption -0.1 -0.2 0.6 0.3
Durables 1.0 -0.9 3.5 1.6
Nondurables -0.3 -0.1 0.2 0.9
Services -0.2 -0.1 0.3 -0.1
Disposable Income 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1
0.2334 0.1987 0.1861 0.0630
Core PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1
0.1662 0.1759 0.1771 0.0807
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
PCE Price Index 1.8 1.6 1.1 0.8
Core PCE Price Index 1.5 1.4 1.2 1.1
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.7 1.6 1.0 0.7
Mkt-based Core Index 1.4 1.3 1.1 1.0
Current Dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Income 14,587 14,529 14,479 14,401
Wages/Salaries 7,381 7,351 7,332 7,285
Disposable Income 12,877 12,822 12,771 12,704
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb
Manufacturing 766 761 764 756
Service Industries 4,937 4,917 4,898 4,861
Government 1,209 1,207 1,206 1,205
Proprietors' Income 1,374 1,371 1,363 1,358
Farm 104 102 100 100
Nonfarm 1,270 1,269 1,263 1,258
Personal Consumption 11,831 11,813 11,810 11,715
Durables 1,304 1,295 1,306 1,263
Nondurables 2,679 2,674 2,665 2,663
Services 7,848 7,844 7,840 7,789
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Consumption 10,888 10,897 10,916 10,848
Durables 1,402 1,388 1,400 1,353
Nondurables 2,365 2,372 2,373 2,369
Services 7,144 7,157 7,165 7,141
Disposable Income 11,851 11,828 11,804 11,764
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. May personal income +0.4 pct
U.S. May personal spending +0.4 pct
U.S. May core pce price index +0.2 pct