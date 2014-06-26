June 26 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
06/21/14 312,000 314,250 N/A
N/A
06/14/14 314,000-R 312,250-R 2,571,000
2.0
06/07/14 318,000 315,500 2,559,000-R
1.9
05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000
2.0
05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000
2.0
05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000
2.0
05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000
2.0
05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000
2.0
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: June 14 from 312,000
Four-Week Average: June 14 from 311,750
Continued Claims: June 7 from 2,561,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.570 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 304,169 JUNE 21
WEEK FROM 301,337 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,417,196 JUNE 14 WEEK
FROM 2,387,182 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available