Aug 26 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: July June May
New Orders 22.6 2.7 -0.9
Ex-Transportation -0.8 3.0 -0.1
Ex-Defense 24.9 2.7 0.2
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 28.8 4.0 -1.6
Primary Metals -0.3 1.9 2.6
Gen. Machinery -1.6 4.9 -1.0
Computers/Electronics -1.2 4.0 -1.3
Computer/related -6.9 -1.2 13.4
Communications 9.9 5.7 -16.6
Electrical/appliances -3.7 5.9 -3.7
Transp. Equip. 74.2 2.1 -2.6
Motor vehicles/parts 10.2 -1.3 1.7
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 318.0 11.1 -2.9
Defense aircraft/
parts -28.8 9.2 17.3
Capital goods 52.7 5.0 -5.2
NonDefense cap goods 60.8 5.1 -2.3
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft -0.5 5.4 -1.4
Defense cap goods -15.3 4.1 -24.0
PERCENT CHANGES: July June May
Total unfilled orders 5.4 1.0 0.7
Total inventories 0.5 0.5 1.0
Total shipments 3.3 1.2 unch
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 1.5 0.9 0.1
BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May
New Orders 300.123 244.836 238.337
Ex-Transportation 167.162 168.518 163.589
Ex-Defense 289.335 231.742 225.582
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 233.232 181.118 174.172
Primary Metals 27.895 27.988 27.455
Gen. Machinery 37.690 38.285 36.509
Computers/Electronics 22.456 22.732 21.849
Computer/related 2.463 2.646 2.677
Communications 4.137 3.763 3.560
Electrical/appliances 10.527 10.933 10.320
Transp. Equip. 132.961 76.318 74.748
Motor vehicles/parts 50.980 46.251 46.839
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 70.281 16.815 15.141
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.211 5.918 5.418
Capital goods 144.879 94.904 90.391
NonDefense cap goods 136.298 84.776 80.658
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 72.639 72.986 69.237
Defense cap goods 8.581 10.128 9.733
BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May
Total unfilled orders 1158.521 1099.312 1088.072
Total inventories 401.903 399.846 397.981
Total shipments 248.886 240.870 238.102
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 69.932 68.911 68.280
FORECASTS:
U.S. July durable goods orders +7.5 pct
U.S. July durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct
U.S. July durables ex-defense +1.8 pct
U.S. July nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.5 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.