Sept 26 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
09/21/13 305,000 308,000 N/A
N/A
09/14/13 310,000-R 315,000-R 2,823,000
2.2
09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000-R
2.1
08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000
2.2
08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000
2.3
08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000
2.3
08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000
2.3
08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000
2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Sept. 14 from 309,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 14 from 314,750
Continued Claims: Sept. 7 from 2,787,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said eight states reported an increase in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Sept. 14, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
California 22,611
Florida 3,946
Georgia 2,690
Nevada 2,504
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said no states reported a decrease in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Sept. 14, the latest period for which data are available.
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 325,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.840 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 253,668 SEPT 21
WEEK FROM 272,918 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,464,570 SEPT 14 WEEK
FROM 2,506,332 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available