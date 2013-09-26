Sept 26 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/21/13 305,000 308,000 N/A N/A

09/14/13 310,000-R 315,000-R 2,823,000 2.2

09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000-R 2.1

08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000 2.2

08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000 2.3

08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000 2.3

08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000 2.3

08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Sept. 14 from 309,000

Four-Week Average: Sept. 14 from 314,750

Continued Claims: Sept. 7 from 2,787,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said eight states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 14, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 22,611

Florida 3,946

Georgia 2,690

Nevada 2,504

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said no states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 14, the latest period for which data are available.

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 325,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.840 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 253,668 SEPT 21 WEEK FROM 272,918 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,464,570 SEPT 14 WEEK FROM 2,506,332 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available