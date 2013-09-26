Sept 26 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic
Analysis' seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a
chain-weighted basis.
Following are annualized percent changes from prior
quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:
Q2-F Q2-P Q1 2012
GDP 2.5 2.5 1.1 2.8
Final Sales of
Dom. Product 2.1 1.9 0.2 2.6
Final Sales to
Dom. Buyers 2.1 1.9 0.5 2.4
PCE price index -0.1 0.0 1.1 1.8
Core PCE price index 0.6 0.8 1.4 1.8
Mkt-based PCE price
index -0.3 -0.3 1.3 1.8
Core Mkt-based index 0.5 0.6 1.6 1.8
GDP price index 0.6 0.8 1.3 1.7
Implicit Deflator 0.6 0.7 1.7 1.7
Consumer Spending 1.8 1.8 2.3 2.2
Durable Goods 6.2 6.1 5.8 7.7
NonDurable Goods 1.6 1.8 2.7 1.4
Services 1.2 1.1 1.5 1.6
Business Investment 4.7 4.4 -4.6 7.3
Structures 17.6 16.1 -25.7 12.7
Equipment 3.3 2.9 1.6 7.6
Intellectual
property/software -1.5 -0.9 3.7 3.4
Housing Investment 14.2 12.9 12.5 12.9
Exports 8.0 8.6 -1.3 3.5
Imports 6.9 7.0 0.6 2.2
Government Purchases -0.4 -0.9 -4.2 -1.0
Federal -1.6 -1.6 -8.4 -1.4
State and Local 0.4 -0.5 -1.3 -0.7
A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.)
Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:
Q2-F Q2-P Q1
2012
GDP 15,679.7 15,681.0 15,583.9
15,470.7
Final Sales of
Dom.Product 15,616.2 15,610.8 15,536.4
15,403.2
Final Sales to
Dom. Buyers 16,041.0 16,033.1 15,958.6
15,835.2
Consumer Spending 10,691.9 10,690.6 10,644.0
10,517.6
Durable Goods 1,323.2 1,322.9 1,303.5
1,246.7
NonDurable Goods 2,331.7 2,332.4 2,322.2
2,296.8
Services 7,051.5 7,049.7 7,031.1
6,982.7
Business Investment 1,971.3 1,970.1 1,949.0
1,931.8
Structures 424.8 423.5 407.9
421.6
Equipment 929.9 929.2 922.5
905.9
Intellectual
property/software 618.3 619.2 620.6
605.8
Housing Investment 487.1 485.7 471.2
433.7
Business Inventory Change 56.6 62.6 42.2
57.6
Farm 19.5 20.0 16.0
-7.2
Nonfarm 32.7 38.1 22.2
68.7
Net Exports of Goods -424.4 -422.0 -422.3
-430.8
Exports 1,998.4 2,001.2 1,960.5
1,957.4
Imports 2,422.9 2,423.2 2,382.7
2,388.2
Govt. Purchases 2,904.5 2,900.5 2,907.4
2,963.1
Federal 1,168.2 1,168.0 1,172.8
1,220.3
State and Local 1,736.0 1,732.1 1,734.3
1,742.8
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for Final Q2:
+2.6 pct for GDP
+1.9 pct for Final Sales
+0.7 pct for Implicit Deflator
+0.8 pct for Core PCE price index
Unchanged for PCE price index
NOTES:
Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now
calculated separately. Software is now a part of the
"Intellectual property products," which also include research
and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic
originals, BEA said.