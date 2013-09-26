Sept 26 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic
Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with
comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.
Q2'13 (Prev) Q1 2012
From current production 3.3 3.9 -1.3 7.0
Corporate income taxes 2.4 2.6 -5.8 16.2
After Tax Profits 3.5 4.2 -0.1 4.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for revised Q2:
U.S. Corporate Profits after tax +4.2 pct
NOTES:
Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and
capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production
do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as
reported to tax authorities.