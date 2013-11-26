Nov 26 Commerce Department building permits data.

Building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Oct Sept Aug Oct 13/12 Permits 6.2 5.2 -2.9 13.9 RATES Oct Sept Aug Oct 2012 Permits 1,034 974 926 908 PERMITS Oct Sept Aug Oct 2012 Single 620 615 627 570 Multiple 414 359 299 338 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast unch 101 Midwest -9.6 160 South 9.4 548 West 15.4 225 Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Oct Sept Aug Oct'12 Permits 90 81 85 78

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. building permits: 930,000 units

NOTES:

The October report includes preliminary September data. The September report, originally scheduled for release on Oct. 17, was delayed due to a partial shutdown of the federal government. The October report was also delayed from Nov. 19.

Housing starts and completions for September and October, which had been scheduled for release on Nov. 26, will be released on Dec. 18 with November data, the Census Bureau said.