Dec 18 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Nov Oct Sep Nov13/12
Starts 22.7 1.8 -1.1 29.6
Permits -3.1 6.7 5.2 7.9
RATES Nov Oct Sep Nov 2012
Starts 1,091 889 873 842
Permits 1,007 1,039 974 933
STARTS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2012
Single 727 602 580 576
Multiple 364 287 293 266
PERMITS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2012
Single 634 621 615 574
Multiple 373 418 359 359
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -29.4 84 Northeast 7.8 110
Midwest 41.7 214 Midwest -0.6 161
South 38.5 558 South -7.0 505
West 8.8 235 West -0.4 231
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Nov Oct Sep Nov'12
Starts 83 77 78 62
Permits 71 90 81 69
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Nov Oct Nov'12
Total Units 823 824 677
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. housing starts: 950,000 units
U.S. Nov. building permits: 990,000 units
NOTES:
The releases of September and October starts were delayed
due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.
The department issued revisions to October building permits
on Nov. 27.