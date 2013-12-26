Dec 26 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/21/13 338,000 348,000 N/A N/A

12/14/13 380,000-R 343,750-R 2,923,000 2.2

12/07/13 369,000 330,250 2,877,000-R 2.2

11/30/13 305,000 324,000 2,790,000 2.1

11/23/13 321,000 333,000 2,757,000 2.1

11/16/13 326,000 339,250 2,765,000 2.1

11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000 2.2

11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Dec. 14 from 379,000

Four-Week Average: Dec. 14 from 343,500

Continued Claims: Dec. 7 from 2,884,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 14, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 4,622

Illinois 3,686

Massachusetts 2,331

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 14 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 14, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New York -12,706

Pennsylvania -10,866

Georgia -8,340

Texas -4,904

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.827 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 413,920 DEC 21 WEEK FROM 414,079 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,984,815 DEC 14 WEEK FROM 2,871,531 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available