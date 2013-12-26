Dec 26 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
12/21/13 338,000 348,000 N/A
N/A
12/14/13 380,000-R 343,750-R 2,923,000
2.2
12/07/13 369,000 330,250 2,877,000-R
2.2
11/30/13 305,000 324,000 2,790,000
2.1
11/23/13 321,000 333,000 2,757,000
2.1
11/16/13 326,000 339,250 2,765,000
2.1
11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000
2.2
11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000
2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Dec. 14 from 379,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 14 from 343,500
Continued Claims: Dec. 7 from 2,884,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said five states reported an increase in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Dec. 14, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
California 4,622
Illinois 3,686
Massachusetts 2,331
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 14 states reported a decrease in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Dec. 14, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
New York -12,706
Pennsylvania -10,866
Georgia -8,340
Texas -4,904
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.827 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 413,920 DEC 21
WEEK FROM 414,079 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,984,815 DEC 14 WEEK
FROM 2,871,531 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available