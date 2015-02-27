Feb 27 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic
Analysis' seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a
chain-weighted basis.
Following are annualized percent changes from prior
quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:
Q4-P Q4-A Q3 2014
GDP 2.2 2.6 5.0 2.4
Final Sales of
Dom. Product 2.1 1.8 5.0 2.3
Final Sales to
Dom. Buyers 3.2 2.8 4.1 2.4
PCE price index -0.4 -0.5 1.2 1.3
Core PCE price index 1.1 1.1 1.4 1.4
Mkt-based PCE price
index -1.0 -1.1 1.2 1.2
Core Mkt-based index 0.6 0.7 1.4 1.2
GDP price index 0.1 0.0 1.4 1.5
Implicit Deflator 0.1 -0.1 1.4 1.5
Consumer Spending 4.2 4.3 3.2 2.5
Durable Goods 6.0 7.4 9.2 6.9
NonDurable Goods 3.8 4.4 2.5 1.8
Services 4.1 3.7 2.5 2.0
Business Investment 4.8 1.9 8.9 6.3
Structures 5.0 2.6 4.8 8.1
Equipment 0.9 -1.9 11.0 6.5
Intellectual
property/software 10.9 7.1 8.8 4.9
Housing Investment 3.4 4.1 3.2 1.6
Exports 3.2 2.8 4.5 3.1
Imports 10.1 8.9 -0.9 4.0
Government Purchases -1.8 -2.2 4.4 -0.2
Federal -7.5 -7.5 9.9 -1.9
State and Local 2.0 1.3 1.1 1.0
A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.)
Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:
Q4-P Q4-A Q3 2014
GDP 16,293.7 16,311.6 16,205.6 16,085.3
Final Sales of
Dom.Product 16,186.1 16,175.6 16,102.8 15,994.3
Final Sales to
Dom. Buyers 16,665.3 16,649.7 16,535.4 16,450.4
Consumer Spending 11,113.6 11,114.9 10,999.5 10,967.5
Durable Goods 1,452.6 1,457.5 1,431.5 1,409.9
NonDurable Goods 2,391.6 2,395.0 2,369.4 2,364.4
Services 7,298.1 7,292.0 7,225.9 7,217.7
Business Investment 2,170.2 2,154.8 2,144.8 2,116.5
Structures 466.2 463.6 460.6 456.0
Equipment 1,029.8 1,022.8 1,027.6 1,008.3
Intellectual
property/software 676.5 670.7 659.2 654.5
Housing Investment 503.7 504.6 499.6 496.0
Business Inventory Change 88.4 113.1 82.2 72.6
Farm 6.3 7.4 8.3 5.4
Nonfarm 82.5 106.5 73.7 67.5
Net Exports Goods/Svcs -476.4 -471.5 -431.4 -453.9
Exports 2,120.6 2,118.4 2,104.0 2,083.0
Imports 2,597.0 2,589.9 2,535.3 2,536.9
Govt. Purchases 2,899.0 2,896.0 2,911.9 2,890.0
Federal 1,119.5 1,119.7 1,141.6 1,123.3
State and Local 1,778.3 1,775.2 1,769.5 1,765.7
A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd).
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for Prelim. Q4:
+2.1 pct for GDP
+1.6 pct for Final Sales
Unchanged pct for Implicit Deflator
+1.1 pct for Core PCE price index
-0.5 pct for PCE price index
NOTES:
Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now
calculated separately. Software is now a part of the
"Intellectual property products," which also include research
and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic
originals, BEA said.