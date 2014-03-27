BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 27 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
03/22/14 311,000 317,750 N/A N/A
03/15/14 321,000-R 327,250-R 2,823,000 2.2
03/08/14 315,000 330,500 2,876,000-R 2.2
03/01/14 324,000 336,750 2,848,000 2.2
02/22/14 349,000 338,500 2,903,000 2.2
02/15/14 334,000 338,250 2,949,000 2.3
02/08/14 340,000 337,000 2,956,000 2.3
02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,933,000 2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: March 15 from 320,000
Four-Week Average: March 15 from 327,000
Continued Claims: March 8 from 2,889,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 325,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.875 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 273,411 MARCH 22 WEEK FROM 285,970 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,144,812 MARCH 15 WEEK FROM 3,233,107 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering shortening the period between the auction and the issuance of some Japanese Government Bonds, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that is expected to reduce risk for bond brokers.