BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 27 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.
Q4'13 Q3'13 (Prev) 2013 From current production 2.2 1.9 1.9 4.6 Corporate income taxes 3.2 -0.1 -0.1 -3.7 After Tax Profits 2.0 2.4 2.4 6.9
NOTES:
Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities. ((Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8318, fax +1 202 898-8383,washington.economic.newsroom@reuters.com)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering shortening the period between the auction and the issuance of some Japanese Government Bonds, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that is expected to reduce risk for bond brokers.