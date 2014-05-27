May 27 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb
New Orders 0.8 3.6 2.6
Ex-Transportation 0.1 2.9 0.8
Ex-Defense -0.8 2.9 2.3
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 1.2 4.6 2.7
Primary Metals -0.4 2.5 0.9
Gen. Machinery -2.9 4.4 0.1
Computers/Electronics -1.1 7.3 -0.2
Computer/related 7.0 4.9 -2.9
Communications -5.5 9.6 -2.5
Electrical/appliances 1.1 3.4 -1.2
Transp. Equip. 2.3 5.0 6.9
Motor vehicles/parts -1.0 0.3 4.9
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -4.1 11.3 11.4
Defense aircraft/
parts 13.1 -9.6 18.5
Capital goods 3.0 10.5 -0.6
NonDefense cap goods -1.0 9.7 -1.8
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft -1.2 4.7 0.1
Defense cap goods 39.3 18.8 12.5
PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb
Total unfilled orders 1.0 0.8 0.3
Total inventories 0.1 0.2 0.8
Total shipments -0.2 1.3 1.1
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -0.4 2.1 0.8
BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb
New Orders 239.947 238.039 229.864
Ex-Transportation 163.005 162.808 158.236
Ex-Defense 224.626 226.477 220.107
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 176.697 174.653 167.000
Primary Metals 26.428 26.528 25.873
Gen. Machinery 36.674 37.785 36.207
Computers/Electronics 22.293 22.541 21.013
Computer/related 2.408 2.251 2.146
Communications 4.386 4.642 4.236
Electrical/appliances 10.705 10.588 10.243
Transp. Equip. 76.942 75.231 71.628
Motor vehicles/parts 45.865 46.344 46.183
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 16.006 16.694 14.994
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.542 4.016 4.442
Capital goods 95.082 92.279 83.495
NonDefense cap goods 82.188 83.021 75.704
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 70.137 70.979 67.820
Defense cap goods 12.894 9.258 7.791
BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb
Total unfilled orders 1080.965 1070.529 1062.544
Total inventories 393.335 393.006 392.174
Total shipments 237.222 237.785 234.785
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 68.138 68.398 66.976
N/A - not available
FORECASTS:
U.S. April durable goods orders -0.5 pct
U.S. April durables ex-transportation unchanged
U.S. April nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.2 pct
NOTES:
On May 15 the Commerce Department issued annual benchmark
revisions to U.S. factory orders and durable goods through March
2014, resulting in changes to previously published data.
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.