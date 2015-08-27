Aug 27 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic
Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with
comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.
Q2'15 Q1'14 (Prev) 2014
From current production 2.4 -5.8 -5.8 1.7
Corporate income taxes 5.5 1.1 1.1 9.6
After Tax Profits 1.3 -7.9 -7.9 -0.6
NOTES:
On July 30, the department issued annual benchmark revisions
to U.S. corporate profits through the first quarter of 2015,
resulting in changes to previously published data.
Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and
capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production
do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as
reported to tax authorities.
