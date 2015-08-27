Aug 27 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
08/22/15 271,000 272,500 N/A
N/A
08/15/15 277,000 271,500 2,269,000
1.7
08/08/15 273,000 266,000 2,256,000-R
1.7
08/01/15 269,000 268,000 2,278,000
1.7
07/25/15 267,000 274,750 2,258,000
1.7
07/18/15 255,000 278,500 2,270,000
1.7
07/11/15 281,000 282,500 2,216,000
1.6
07/04/15 296,000 279,250 2,216,000
1.6
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: Aug. 8 from 2,254,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 274,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.250 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 226,855 AUG 22
WEEK FROM 229,251 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,166,978 AUG 15 WEEK
FROM 2,161,188 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available