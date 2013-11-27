Nov 27 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
11/23/13 316,000 331,750 N/A
N/A
11/16/13 326,000-R 339,250-R 2,776,000
2.1
11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000-R
2.2
11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000
2.2
10/26/13 346,000 357,750 2,874,000
2.2
10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,867,000
2.2
10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000
2.2
10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000
2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Nov. 16 from 323,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 16 from 338,500
Continued Claims: Nov. 9 from 2,876,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said no states reported an increase in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Nov. 16, the latest period for which data are available.
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 12 states reported a decrease in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Nov. 16, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
California -4,644
Michigan -3,342
Pennsylvania -3,112
Texas -2,584
New York -2,246
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.853 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 363,053 NOV 23
WEEK FROM 325,824 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,684,088 NOV 16 WEEK
FROM 2,540,338 PRIOR WEEK
The department released the weekly report one day in
advance due to the federal Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 28.
N/A - not available