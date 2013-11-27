Nov 27 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/23/13 316,000 331,750 N/A N/A

11/16/13 326,000-R 339,250-R 2,776,000 2.1

11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000-R 2.2

11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000 2.2

10/26/13 346,000 357,750 2,874,000 2.2

10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,867,000 2.2

10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000 2.2

10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Nov. 16 from 323,000

Four-Week Average: Nov. 16 from 338,500

Continued Claims: Nov. 9 from 2,876,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said no states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 16, the latest period for which data are available.

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 12 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 16, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -4,644

Michigan -3,342

Pennsylvania -3,112

Texas -2,584

New York -2,246

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.853 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 363,053 NOV 23 WEEK FROM 325,824 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,684,088 NOV 16 WEEK FROM 2,540,338 PRIOR WEEK

The department released the weekly report one day in advance due to the federal Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 28.

N/A - not available