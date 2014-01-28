Jan 28 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
New Orders -4.3 2.6 -0.7
Ex-Transportation -1.6 0.1 0.7
Ex-Defense -3.7 2.7 0.2
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -4.5 2.2 -1.4
Primary Metals -2.1 -0.6 1.6
Gen. Machinery 0.8 3.0 0.9
Computers/Electronics -7.8 0.1 2.4
Computer/related -7.7 3.2 -8.4
Communications -6.1 9.7 0.4
Electrical/appliances 2.8 -3.8 4.8
Transp. Equip. -9.5 7.9 -3.5
Motor vehicles/parts -5.8 2.3 2.3
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -17.5 21.1 -5.3
Defense aircraft/
parts -12.9 15.7 -28.4
Capital goods -6.5 7.1 -2.6
NonDefense cap goods -5.0 7.8 -0.8
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft -1.3 2.6 -0.6
Defense cap goods -21.5 0.5 -16.5
PERCENT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
Total unfilled orders 0.4 0.9 0.6
Total inventories 0.8 0.3 0.3
Total shipments -1.9 1.3 0.6
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -0.2 2.3 -0.2
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct
New Orders 229.319 239.633 233.565
Ex-Transportation 156.191 158.807 158.663
Ex-Defense 220.668 229.160 223.059
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 165.959 173.775 169.962
Primary Metals 26.063 26.619 26.787
Gen. Machinery 36.018 35.719 34.662
Computers/Electronics 20.313 22.039 22.023
Computer/related 2.133 2.311 2.240
Communications 4.357 4.639 4.228
Electrical/appliances 10.467 10.183 10.589
Transp. Equip. 73.128 80.826 74.902
Motor vehicles/parts 45.268 48.057 46.989
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 18.039 21.868 18.061
Defense aircraft/
parts 3.667 4.210 3.638
Capital goods 89.315 95.498 89.148
NonDefense cap goods 82.517 86.834 80.524
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 67.586 68.497 66.790
Defense cap goods 6.798 8.664 8.624
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct
Total unfilled orders 1061.530 1057.607 1048.037
Total inventories 387.758 384.721 383.463
Total shipments 232.801 237.347 234.238
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 66.929 67.067 65.590
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Nov Oct Sept
Durable goods 3.4 -0.7 4.2
Factory orders 1.8 -0.5 1.8
FORECASTS:
U.S. Dec. durable goods orders +1.8 pct
U.S. Dec. durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct
U.S. Dec. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.5 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.
N/A - not available