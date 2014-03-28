Nigeria central bank to offer $150 mln in forwards
LAGOS, March 14 Nigeria's central bank said on Tuesday it will sell $150 million in currency forwards on the interbank market through commercial lenders.
March 28 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Income 0.3 0.3 -0.1 0.3 Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.3 -0.1 0.6 Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 -0.1 0.2 Personal Consumption 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.6 Durables -0.2 -0.5 -2.6 1.2 Nondurables 0.3 -0.9 0.7 0.1 Services 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.7 Saving Rate, pct 4.3 4.2 4.1 4.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Consumption 0.2 0.1 -0.1 0.5 Durables 0.1 -0.4 -2.2 1.4 Nondurables 0.3 -0.9 0.4 0.2 Services 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.5 Disposable Income 0.3 0.2 -0.3 0.1
Feb Jan Dec Nov PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1
0.0750 0.1094 0.1691 0.0707 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
0.0900 0.0995 0.0817 0.1148 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov PCE Price Index 0.9 1.2 1.2 1.0 Core PCE Price Index 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.7 1.1 1.1 1.0 Mkt-based Core Index 0.9 1.0 1.2 1.2
Current Dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Income 14,399 14,351 14,310 14,320 Wages/Salaries 7,273 7,258 7,239 7,249 Disposable Income 12,706 12,664 12,624 12,637
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov Manufacturing 754 755 757 758 Service Industries 4,853 4,846 4,828 4,841 Government 1,204 1,202 1,201 1,199 Proprietors' Income 1,369 1,361 1,353 1,359 Farm 104 102 100 113 Nonfarm 1,264 1,259 1,253 1,246 Personal Consumption 11,743 11,712 11,692 11,682 Durables 1,250 1,252 1,258 1,292 Nondurables 2,652 2,645 2,669 2,649 Services 7,840 7,815 7,765 7,742
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Consumption 10,871 10,851 10,844 10,854 Durables 1,340 1,339 1,344 1,375 Nondurables 2,359 2,353 2,374 2,364 Services 7,186 7,174 7,141 7,134 Disposable Income 11,763 11,733 11,709 11,741
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. personal income +0.2 pct
U.S. Feb. personal spending +0.3 pct
U.S. Feb. core pce price index +0.1 pct
OSLO, March 14 Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, invested 19.1 billion crowns ($2.22 billion) in unlisted real estate in 2016, mainly in the second half of the year, it said on Tuesday.
LAGOS, March 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria fell in February to 17.78 percent from 18.72 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, the first decline in 15 months.