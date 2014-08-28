Aug 28 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis' seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q2-P Q1 2013 GDP 4.2 -2.1 2.2 Final Sales of Dom. Product 2.8 -1.0 2.2 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 3.1 0.7 1.9 PCE price index 2.3 1.4 1.2 Core PCE price index 2.0 1.2 1.3 Mkt-based PCE price index 2.3 1.2 1.1 Core Mkt-based index 1.8 1.0 1.2 GDP price index 2.1 1.3 1.5 Implicit Deflator 2.2 1.3 1.5 Consumer Spending 2.5 1.2 2.4

Durable Goods 14.3 3.2 6.7

NonDurable Goods 1.9 0.0 1.9

Services 0.8 1.3 1.9 Business Investment 8.4 1.6 3.0 Structures 9.4 2.9 -0.5 Equipment 10.7 -1.0 4.6 Intellectual property/software 4.4 4.6 3.4 Housing Investment 7.2 -5.3 11.9 Exports 10.1 -9.2 3.0 Imports 11.0 2.2 1.1 Government Purchases 1.4 -0.8 -2.0 Federal -0.9 -0.1 -5.7 State and Local 2.9 -1.3 0.5 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q2-P Q1 2013 GDP 15,994.3 15,831.7 15,710.3 Final Sales of Dom.Product 15,890.6 15,782.6 15,636.7 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,357.0 16,231.7 16,057.9 Consumer Spending 10,910.4 10,844.3 10,699.7

Durable Goods 1,401.0 1,355.0 1,319.0

NonDurable Goods 2,352.9 2,341.9 2,322.6

Services 7,180.4 7,165.4 7,073.1 Business Investment 2,093.3 2,051.5 1,990.6 Structures 452.0 441.9 421.7 Equipment 999.8 974.8 947.2 Intellectual property/software 643.8 636.8 624.1 Housing Investment 493.8 485.3 488.4 Business Inventory Change 83.9 35.2 63.5 Farm 4.1 2.2 7.6 Nonfarm 80.8 33.3 55.2 Net Exports Goods/Svcs -463.5 -447.2 -420.4 Exports 2,076.2 2,026.9 2,019.8 Imports 2,539.7 2,474.1 2,440.3 Govt. Purchases 2,878.7 2,868.5 2,894.5 Federal 1,114.9 1,117.4 1,145.3 State and Local 1,762.8 1,750.2 1,748.4 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd).

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for Prelim. Q2:

+3.9 pct for GDP

+2.5 pct for Final Sales

+2.0 pct for Implicit Deflator

+2.0 pct for Core PCE price index

+2.3 pct for PCE price index

NOTES:

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the "Intellectual property products," which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.