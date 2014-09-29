Sept 29 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Aug Jul Jun May
Personal Income 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.5
Wages/Salaries 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.4
Disposable Income 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.5
Personal Consumption 0.5 unch 0.5 0.3
Durables 1.8 unch 0.5 1.0
Nondurables -0.3 unch 1.2 unch
Services 0.5 unch 0.2 0.3
Saving Rate, pct 5.4 5.6 5.4 5.4
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Aug Jul Jun May
Personal Consumption 0.5 -0.1 0.3 0.1
Durables 1.9 0.1 0.6 1.3
Nondurables 0.3 -0.1 0.5 -0.4
Services 0.4 -0.1 0.1 0.1
Disposable Income 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Aug Jul Jun May
PCE Price Index unch 0.1 0.2 0.2
-0.0467 0.0880 0.2243 0.2460
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2
0.0770 0.1013 0.1526 0.1809
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2
Mkt-based Core Index unch 0.1 0.2 0.2
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Aug Jul Jun May
PCE Price Index 1.5 1.6 1.6 1.7
Core PCE Price Index 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.5
Mkt-based Core Index 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.4
Current Dollars, in billions
Aug Jul Jun May
Personal Income 14,861 14,814 14,778 14,708
Wages/Salaries 7,519 7,487 7,469 7,443
Disposable Income 13,111 13,076 13,052 12,986
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Aug Jul Jun May
Manufacturing 790 786 787 782
Service Industries 5,023 4,998 4,982 4,965
Government 1,223 1,222 1,221 1,220
Proprietors' Income 1,386 1,395 1,394 1,379
Farm 62 72 82 73
Nonfarm 1,324 1,322 1,312 1,306
Personal Consumption 11,981 11,923 11,923 11,864
Durables 1,331 1,308 1,307 1,300
Nondurables 2,681 2,688 2,688 2,656
Services 7,969 7,928 7,928 7,908
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Aug Jul Jun May
Personal Consumption 10,984 10,926 10,935 10,906
Durables 1,442 1,414 1,412 1,404
Nondurables 2,366 2,358 2,359 2,348
Services 7,206 7,180 7,189 7,179
Disposable Income 12,020 11,983 11,971 11,937
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Aug personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. Aug personal spending +0.4 pct
U.S. Aug core pce price index unchanged