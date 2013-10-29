Oct 29 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales. Percent Changes: Sep Aug Rev From Jul Jun Sep13/12 Retail Sales -0.1 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.7 3.2 Excluding Autos 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.6 0.2 2.8 Motor vehicles/parts -2.2 0.7 0.9 -0.7 2.7 5.1 Auto/other motor veh. -2.4 0.8 1.0 -0.8 3.2 5.8 Furniture/home furn 0.2 0.6 0.9 -0.9 2.6 4.3 Electronics/appliances 0.7 0.6 0.8 -0.3 0.5 1.8 Building/garden equip 0.1 -0.3 -0.9 1.8 -1.2 5.8 Food/beverage 0.9 -0.1 0.1 0.4 0.6 3.4 Grocery stores 1.0 -0.2 0.1 0.2 0.5 2.8 Health/personal care 0.4 0.1 0.6 0.9 0.9 3.6 Gasoline stations 0.0 -0.3 0.0 0.6 0.5 -3.8 Clothing/accessories -0.5 -0.2 -0.8 0.5 0.5 2.7 Sporting goods/hobbies 0.5 -0.7 -0.5 0.5 0.6 2.8 General merchandise 0.4 -0.2 -0.2 0.5 -0.3 0.6 Department stores -0.9 0.3 0.6 0.0 -1.3 -6.0 Misc store retailers -1.2 2.8 1.0 0.5 -1.9 6.2 Non-store retailers 0.4 0.3 0.5 1.2 1.3 8.9 Food/drink services 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.5 -0.6 4.2 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.2 3.6 Excluding autos/ gasoline 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.6 0.1 3.9 Billions of Dlrs: Sep Aug Rev From Jul Jun Sep'12 Retail Sales 425.88 426.34 426.56 425.47 423.84 412.56 Excluding Autos 346.11 344.80 344.79 344.53 342.37 336.66 Motor vehicles/parts 79.77 81.54 81.78 80.94 81.48 75.90 Auto/other motor veh. 72.93 74.71 75.07 74.15 74.74 68.94 Furniture/home furn 8.51 8.49 8.54 8.44 8.52

8.16 Electronics/appliances 8.52 8.46 8.50 8.41 8.44

8.37 Building/garden equip 26.42 26.40 26.23 26.47 26.01 24.97 Food/beverage 54.75 54.28 54.42 54.32 54.13 52.97 Grocery stores 48.75 48.28 48.42 48.36 48.25 47.44 Health/personal care 23.84 23.74 23.92 23.72 23.52 23.01 Gasoline stations 45.47 45.45 45.63 45.61 45.33 47.26 Clothing/accessories 20.90 21.01 20.98 21.06 20.96 20.36 Sporting goods/hobbies 7.50 7.46 7.50 7.51 7.47

7.30 General merchandise 55.20 54.95 54.75 55.06 54.80 54.85 Department stores 14.35 14.48 14.46 14.44 14.44 15.27 Misc store retailers 10.70 10.83 10.54 10.54 10.49 10.08 Non-store retailers 37.96 37.79 37.92 37.67 37.23 34.85 Food/drink services 46.35 45.92 45.88 45.71 45.48 44.50 Excluding autos/

gasoline/bldg materials 281.07 279.78 279.63 279.25 277.76 271.39 Excluding autos/

gasoline 300.64 299.35 299.16 298.93 297.03 289.40

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. retail sales +0.1 pct

U.S. Sept. retail sales ex-autos +0.4 pct

U.S. Sept. retail sales ex-autos/gas/building +0.4 pct

NOTES:

The September report was delayed from Oct. 11 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.

All percent changes for sales excluding autos/gasoline/building materials and all dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.