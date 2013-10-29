Oct 29 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Aug July (Prev) Aug'13/12 Total Business 0.3 0.4 0.4 3.1 Manufacturers 0.2 0.3 0.2 1.9 Retailers 0.3 0.8 0.8 5.0 Autos/parts 0.2 0.8 0.8 8.3 Wholesalers 0.5 0.2 0.1 2.5 SALES Aug July (Prev) Aug'13/12 Total Business 0.3 0.6 0.6 4.2 Manufacturers 0.2 1.1 1.1 2.7 Retailers 0.2 0.4 0.4 4.7 Autos/parts 0.7 -0.7 -0.5 11.0 Wholesalers 0.6 UNCH 0.1 5.6 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Aug July (Prev) Aug'12 Total Business 1,668.0 1,662.3 1,661.9 1,618.5 Manufacturers 631.4 629.9 629.7 619.5 Retailers 533.6 532.2 532.2 508.4 Autos/parts 169.3 168.9 168.9 156.3 Wholesalers 503.0 500.3 500.0 490.6 SALES Aug July (Prev) Aug'12 Total Business 1,297.8 1,293.5 1,293.6 1,245.1 Manufacturers 489.0 487.8 487.6 476.1 Retailers 380.4 379.8 379.9 363.3 Autos/parts 81.5 80.9 81.1 73.5 Wholesalers 428.4 425.9 426.1 405.7 Inventory-to- Aug July (Prev) Aug'12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.29 1.28 1.30

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug. business inventories +0.3 pct

The August report was delayed from Oct. 11 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.