March 30 U.S. Commerce Department personal income
and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Income 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.4
Wages/Salaries 0.3 0.6 0.1 0.8
Disposable Income 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.3
Personal Consumption 0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.4
Durables -1.0 0.4 -1.4 1.5
Nondurables 0.4 -2.5 -1.1 -0.4
Services 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.5
Saving Rate, pct 5.8 5.5 4.9 4.4
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Consumption -0.1 0.2 0.1 0.5
Durables -1.1 0.7 -0.9 2.2
Nondurables unch -0.1 0.1 0.6
Services 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.3
Disposable Income 0.2 0.9 0.5 0.5
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
PCE Price Index 0.2 -0.4 -0.2 -0.2
0.1708 -0.4339 -0.2339 -0.1584
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 unch 0.1
0.1340 0.0795 0.0065 0.0546
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 -0.5 -0.3 -0.2
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 unch unch unch
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
PCE Price Index 0.3 0.2 0.8 1.2
Core PCE Price Index 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.4
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch -0.1 0.6 1.0
Mkt-based Core Index 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.2
Current Dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Income 15,131 15,072 15,011 14,962
Wages/Salaries 7,670 7,646 7,599 7,589
Disposable Income 13,320 13,266 13,204 13,164
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Manufacturing 792 792 786 790
Service Industries 5,138 5,117 5,082 5,070
Government 1,236 1,234 1,231 1,230
Proprietors' Income 1,392 1,399 1,411 1,396
Farm 52 59 65 61
Nonfarm 1,340 1,340 1,346 1,336
Personal Consumption 12,105 12,094 12,122 12,142
Durables 1,315 1,328 1,323 1,342
Nondurables 2,599 2,589 2,655 2,685
Services 8,192 8,176 8,144 8,115
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Consumption 11,159 11,167 11,145 11,137
Durables 1,448 1,464 1,455 1,468
Nondurables 2,396 2,395 2,399 2,397
Services 7,341 7,337 7,319 7,303
Disposable Income 12,278 12,249 12,139 12,074
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. Feb. personal spending +0.2 pct
U.S. Feb. core pce price index +0.1 pct