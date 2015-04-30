April 30 U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Mar15 Dec14 Prev Mar15 Dec14 Prev Mar14 Total Compensation 0.7 0.5 0.5 2.6 2.2 2.2 1.8 Wages and Salaries 0.7 0.6 0.6 2.6 2.1 2.1 1.6 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.7 2.6 2.6 2.1 State/Local Govt 0.5 0.6 0.6 2.1 2.0 2.0 1.9 Goods-Producing 0.5 0.6 0.6 2.1 2.2 2.2 1.9 Service-Producing 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.7 2.2 2.2 1.8 Private Industry 0.7 0.5 0.5 2.8 2.3 2.3 1.7 Employment Cost Index Mar15 Dec14 Prev

(2005=100) 123.6 122.8 122.8

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Mar15 Mar14 Wages and Salaries 2.8 1.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q1 employment cost index +0.6 pct

NOTE:

On April 28, the department issued annual benchmark revisions to its Employment Cost Index for the previous five years ended December 2014, and new seasonal adjustment factors for 2015.

The benchmark resulted in some changes to previously published seasonally adjusted data.