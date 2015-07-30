July 30 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic
Analysis' seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a
chain-weighted basis.
Following are annualized percent changes from prior
quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:
Q2-A Q1 2014
GDP 2.3 0.6 2.4
Final Sales of
Dom. Product 2.4 -0.2 2.4
Final Sales to
Dom. Buyers 2.2 1.7 2.5
PCE price index 2.2 -1.9 1.4
Core PCE price index 1.8 1.0 1.5
Mkt-based PCE price
index 2.1 -2.5 1.1
Core Mkt-based index 1.7 0.7 1.2
GDP price index 2.0 0.1 1.6
Implicit Deflator 2.0 0.1 1.6
Consumer Spending 2.9 1.8 2.7
Durable Goods 7.3 2.0 5.9
NonDurable Goods 3.6 0.7 2.1
Services 2.1 2.1 2.4
Business Investment -0.6 1.6 6.2
Structures -1.6 -7.4 8.1
Equipment -4.1 2.3 5.8
Intellectual
property/software 5.5 7.4 5.2
Housing Investment 6.6 10.1 1.8
Exports 5.3 -6.0 3.4
Imports 3.5 7.1 3.8
Government Purchases 0.8 -0.1 -0.6
Federal -1.1 1.1 -2.4
State and Local 2.0 -0.8 0.6
A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.)
Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:
Q2-A Q1 2014
GDP 16,270.4 16,177.3 15,961.7
Final Sales of
Dom.Product 16,150.2 16,053.8 15,881.7
Final Sales to
Dom. Buyers 16,689.3 16,597.7 16,326.3
Consumer Spending 11,161.7 11,081.2 10,875.7
Durable Goods 1,455.9 1,430.4 1,384.1
NonDurable Goods 2,418.8 2,397.8 2,367.8
Services 7,314.5 7,277.4 7,144.6
Business Investment 2,185.3 2,188.6 2,148.3
Structures 456.4 458.2 464.6
Equipment 1,035.2 1,046.0 1,026.2
Intellectual
property/software 696.3 687.1 659.5
Housing Investment 520.7 512.4 486.4
Business Inventory Change 110.0 112.8 68.0
Farm 6.5 7.0 3.7
Nonfarm 104.4 106.8 65.0
Net Exports of Goods -536.3 -541.2 -442.5
Exports 2,118.7 2,091.4 2,086.4
Imports 2,655.0 2,632.5 2,528.9
Govt. Purchases 2,844.0 2,838.5 2,838.3
Federal 1,108.3 1,111.3 1,116.3
State and Local 1,734.3 1,725.9 1,720.8
The department also revised profits of U.S. corporations
through the first quarter of 2015.
Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and
capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production
do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as
reported to tax authorities.
Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.
Q1'15 (Prev) 2014 Prev)
From current production -5.8 -5.2 1.7 -0.8
Corporate income taxes 1.1 4.2 9.6 25.0
After Tax Profits -7.9 -8.8 -0.6 -8.3
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for Advance Q2:
+2.6 pct for GDP
+3.0 pct for Final Sales
+1.5 pct for Implicit Deflator
+1.6 pct for Core PCE price index
+2.0 pct for PCE price index
NOTES:
The July 30 report reflects annual benchmark revisions to
U.S. GDP from 1929 through the first quarter of 2015.
The department will issue U.S. Corporate Profits for the
second quarter on Aug. 27.
Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now
calculated separately. Software is now a part of the
"Intellectual property products," which also include research
and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic
originals, BEA said.