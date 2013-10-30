Oct 30 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Sept Aug July
June May Sept13/12
All Items 0.2 0.1 0.2
0.5 0.1 1.2
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.2
0.2 0.2 1.7
Energy 0.8 -0.3 0.2
3.4 0.4 -3.1
Food and Beverages UNCH 0.1 0.2
0.2 -0.1 1.4
Food UNCH 0.1 0.1
0.2 -0.1 1.4
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 234.149 233.877 233.596
233.504 232.945
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Sept Aug July
June May Sept13/12
Housing 0.3 0.1 UNCH
0.2 0.3 2.2
Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.2
0.2 0.3 2.4
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.4 0.2
0.2 0.3 3.0
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 0.1
N/A N/A 2.2
Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.7 -0.4 -0.6
0.1 0.7 3.5
Household Furnishings/Operations UNCH -0.1 -0.4
0.2 UNCH -0.8
Apparel -0.5 0.1 0.6
0.9 0.2 0.8
Transportation 0.4 -0.2 0.5
1.9 0.1 -1.6
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.1 -0.1 -0.1
UNCH -0.1 0.6
New Vehicles 0.2 UNCH 0.1
0.3 UNCH 1.2
Gasoline 0.8 -0.1 1.0
6.3 UNCH -7.5
Medical Care 0.3 0.6 0.2
0.4 -0.1 2.4
Prescription drugs 0.2 0.8 0.5
0.5 -0.6 0.4
Recreation-V -0.1 UNCH UNCH
-0.1 0.2 0.2
Education/Communication-V 0.1 -0.1 0.1
0.1 0.1 1.5
Tobacco 0.1 0.4 1.4
0.1 UNCH 3.2
Commodities 0.1 UNCH 0.2
1.0 -0.1 -0.7
Services 0.3 0.1 0.1
0.2 0.3 2.4
Airline Fares 0.5 -3.1 -1.3
-1.7 2.2 0.8
CPI-W 0.2 0.1 0.2
0.6 0.2 1.0
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Sept Aug Prev Sept13/12
-0.1 0.5 0.4 0.9
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Sept CPI +0.2 pct
U.S. Sept CPI year-over-year +1.2 pct
U.S. Sept CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. Sept CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct
U.S. Sept CPI unadjusted index level 234.22
U.S. Sept Real Earnings +0.2 pct
NOTES:
The September data was delayed from Oct. 16 due to a
partial shutdown of the federal government.
N/A-not available