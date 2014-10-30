Car parts maker Gestamp plans $3.6 bln Spanish listing
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an IPO valuing it at around 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.
Oct 30 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
10/25/14 287,000 281,000 N/A N/A
10/18/14 284,000-R 281,250-R 2,384,000 1.8
10/11/14 266,000 284,000 2,355,000-R 1.8
10/04/14 287,000 287,750 2,389,000 1.8
09/27/14 288,000 295,000 2,382,000 1.8
09/20/14 295,000 299,000 2,402,000 1.8
09/13/14 281,000 299,750 2,442,000 1.8
09/06/14 316,000 304,250 2,432,000 1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Oct. 18 from 283,000
Four-Week Average: Oct. 18 from 281,000
Continued Claims: Oct. 11 from 2,351,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 283,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.350 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 270,238 OCT 25 WEEK FROM 256,051 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,078,916 OCT 18 WEEK FROM 2,006,081 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an IPO valuing it at around 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.
WASHINGTON, March 13 A non-partisan report expected as soon as Monday on the costs of a Republican plan to replace the Obamacare healthcare law could harden opposition to the proposal, adding to the obstacles facing President Donald Trump's first major legislative effort.
LONDON, March 13 The Indian rupee hit 15-month highs on forward markets on Monday after regional elections confirmed the government's grip on power, while other emerging market currencies also firmed as the dollar and U.S. yields slipped from multi-week highs.