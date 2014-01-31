GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weaker, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh
Jan 31 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Income unch 0.2 -0.1 0.4 Wages/Salaries unch 0.5 0.1 0.4 Disposable Income unch 0.1 -0.2 0.5 Personal Consumption 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.3 Durables -1.8 1.8 0.6 -1.2 Nondurables 1.5 0.2 -0.6 1.1 Services 0.4 0.6 0.3 0.3 Saving Rate, pct 3.9 4.3 4.8 5.1
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Consumption 0.2 0.6 0.1 0.2 Durables -1.4 2.1 0.8 -1.2 Nondurables 1.0 0.6 -0.2 1.1 Services 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.1 Disposable Income -0.2 0.1 -0.2 0.4
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep PCE Price Index 0.2 unch unch 0.1
0.2056 0.0158 -0.0130 0.1118 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
0.0921 0.0922 0.0914 0.0877 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 unch unch 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep PCE Price Index 1.1 0.9 0.7 0.9 Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.2 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.1 0.9 0.7 0.8 Mkt-based Core Index 1.2 1.2 1.1 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Income 14,307 14,305 14,275 14,292 Wages/Salaries 7,243 7,241 7,205 7,195 Disposable Income 12,616 12,620 12,606 12,635
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep Manufacturing 764 761 754 753 Service Industries 4,824 4,828 4,803 4,794 Government 1,199 1,198 1,197 1,197 Proprietors' Income 1,344 1,352 1,360 1,382 Farm 95 109 124 148 Nonfarm 1,249 1,243 1,237 1,234 Personal Consumption 11,707 11,663 11,589 11,576 Durables 1,276 1,300 1,277 1,269 Nondurables 2,686 2,647 2,641 2,656 Services 7,745 7,716 7,671 7,651
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Consumption 10,868 10,849 10,781 10,768 Durables 1,364 1,384 1,356 1,345 Nondurables 2,394 2,371 2,358 2,362 Services 7,126 7,114 7,085 7,076 Disposable Income 11,712 11,739 11,728 11,753
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. personal income +0.2 pct
U.S. Dec. personal spending +0.2 pct
U.S. Dec. core pce price index +0.1 pct
