July 31 U.S. Labor Department employment cost data
for U.S. workers in percent changes.
Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
3 months ended: 12 months ended:
Jun15 Mar15 Prev Jun15 Mar15 Prev Jun14
Total Compensation 0.2 0.7 0.7 2.0 2.6 2.6 2.0
Wages and Salaries 0.2 0.7 0.7 2.1 2.6 2.6 1.8
Benefit Costs 0.1 0.6 0.6 1.8 2.7 2.7 2.5
State/Local Govt 0.6 0.5 0.5 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.0
Goods-Producing 0.7 0.5 0.5 2.3 2.1 2.1 1.9
Service-Producing 0.1 0.6 0.6 2.0 2.7 2.7 2.1
Private Industry 0.0 0.7 0.7 1.9 2.8 2.8 2.0
Employment Cost Index Jun15 Mar15 Prev
(2005=100) 123.8 123.6 123.6
Unadjusted 12 months ended:
Private Industry Workers Jun15 Jun14
Wages and Salaries 2.2 1.9
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
Q2 employment cost index +0.6 pct