DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
Oct 31 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
10/26/13 340,000 356,250 N/A N/A
10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,881,000 2.2
10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000-R 2.2
10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000 2.2
09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000 2.2
09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000 2.2
09/14/13 311,000 315,250 2,821,000 2.2
09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000 2.1
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: Oct. 12 from 2,874,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said no states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 19, the latest period for which data are available.
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 13 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 19, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -13,033
Pennsylvania -3,240
Maryland -3,222
Illinois -2,897
New York -2,810
New Jersey -2,118
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 339,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.870 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,580 OCT 26 WEEK FROM 311,516 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,523,509 OCT 19 WEEK FROM 2,451,396 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
