BRIEF-Erickson Inc says reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
Oct 31 U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.
Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
3 months ended: 12 months ended:
Sep14 Jun14 Prev Sep14 Jun14 Prev Sep13 Total Compensation 0.7 0.7 0.7 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.9 Wages and Salaries 0.8 0.6 0.6 2.1 1.8 1.8 1.6 Benefit Costs 0.6 1.0 1.0 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.2 State/Local Govt 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.1 2.0 2.0 1.7 Goods-Producing 0.6 0.4 0.4 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.8 Service-Producing 0.7 0.8 0.8 2.3 2.1 2.1 1.8 Private Industry 0.7 0.8 0.8 2.3 2.0 2.0 1.9 Employment Cost Index Sep14 Jun14 Prev
(2005=100) 122.2 121.4 121.4
Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Sep14 Sep13 Wages and Salaries 2.3 1.8
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
Q3 employment cost index +0.5 pct
* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
