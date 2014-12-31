Dec 31 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
12/27/14 298,000 290,750 N/A
N/A
12/20/14 281,000R 290,500R 2,353,000
1.8
12/13/14 289,000 298,750 2,406,000R
1.8
12/06/14 295,000 299,500 2,378,000R
1.8
11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,520,000
1.9
11/22/14 314,000 294,250 2,372,000
1.8
11/15/14 292,000 287,750 2,323,000
1.8
11/08/14 293,000 285,750 2,333,000
1.8
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.375 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE TO 390,087 DEC 27
WEEK FROM 340,816 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FALL TO 2,352,984 DEC 20 WEEK
FROM 2,478,305 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available