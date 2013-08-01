WASHINGTON Aug 1 The number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last week,
touching a 5-1/2 year low, suggesting a steadily improving labor
market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
19,000 to a seasonally adjusted 326,000, the lowest level since
January 2008, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Claims for
the prior week were revised to show 2,000 more applications
received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time
applications to rise to 345,000 last week.
While claims are extremely volatile in July because of
summer auto plant shutdowns, the general tone of the report
remained consistent with a pick-up in job gains.
The four-week moving average for new claims, which irons out
week-to-week volatility, fell 4,500 to 341,250.
Automakers traditionally close assembly plants for retooling
in July, but they have either shortened the shutdown period or
completely forgone the closures, throwing off the model that the
government uses to adjust the data for seasonal variations.
A Labor Department analyst said the volatility remained in
the data. No states had been estimated and there was nothing
unusual in the state-level data, the analyst said.
Last week's data has no bearing on Friday's employment
report for July. The government's closely monitored report is
expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased 184,000 last month
after rising 195,000 in June, according to a Reuters survey of
economists.
The jobless rate is seen ticking down a tenth of percentage
point to 7.5 percent. There is a risk payrolls could surprise on
the upside after a report on Wednesday showed private employers
maintained a higher pace of hiring in July.
The labor market is being closely watched by the Federal
Reserve, which on Wednesday offered no indication it planned to
reduce its monthly $85 billion in bond purchases at its next
meeting in September.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid fell 52,000 to 2.95 million in the week ended July
20.