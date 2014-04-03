WASHINGTON, April 3 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than
expected last week, but the underlying trend continued to point
to some strength in the labor market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 326,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. Claims for the week ended March 22 were
revised to show 1,000 fewer applications received than
previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time
applications for jobless benefits rising to 317,000 in the week
ended March 29.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, nudged up 250 to 319,500. This
indicates a firmer bias in the labor market.
A Labor Department analyst said no states were estimated and
there were no special factors influencing the state level data.
The government made revisions to the model it uses to smooth
the claims data for seasonal fluctuations. It also revised
claims data going back to 2009.
Despite last week's increase, claims have been generally
stable in March, which should support expectations of an
acceleration in job growth during the month.
The government's closely watched employment report on Friday
is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 200,000 jobs
last month after rising 175,000 in February, according to a
Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment rate is seen
falling one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.6 percent.
A report on Wednesday showed private employers stepped up
hiring in March for a second straight month.
The labor market suffered a setback in December and January
when unseasonably cold weather gripped large parts of the
country. With temperatures rising, a pick-up is in the cards,
which should help to unleash pent-up demand and put the economy
on a stronger growth trajectory.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid rose 22,000 to
2.84 million in the week ended March 22.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)