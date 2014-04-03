WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. trade deficit
unexpectedly widened in February as exports fell to their lowest
level in five months, further signs economic growth slowed in
the first quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade gap
increased 7.7 percent to $42.3 billion, the largest since
September last year. January's shortfall was revised to $39.3
billion from a previously reported $39.1 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit
falling to $38.5 billion. In addition to weak exports,
February's rise in the deficit likely reflected an increase in
the price of crude oil.
Declining petroleum imports as a domestic energy production
boom reduces the nation's dependency on foreign oil have helped
to shrink the trade deficit. That saw the current account
deficit hitting a 14-year low in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Trade was one of the key drivers of economic growth during
the last three months of last year, a trend that is unlikely to
be repeated in the first quarter.
Growth in the first three months of 2014 is expected to have
slowed to an annualized pace below 2 percent. The economy grew
at a 2.6 percent rate in the fourth quarter.
When adjusted for inflation, the trade gap widened to $50.1
billion in February from $48.5 billion the prior month.
Exports slipped 1.1 percent to $190.4 billion in February.
That was the lowest level since September. Imports edged up 0.4
percent to $232.7 billion.
Exports to China fell 4.6 percent in February. Imports from
that country tumbled 19.5 percent, narrowing the politically
sensitive U.S. trade deficit with the world's second-largest
economy to its smallest since March 2013.
The drop in imports was probably due to the Chinese New Year
holiday.
