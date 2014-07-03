MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, July 3 The U.S. trade deficit narrowed a bit more than expected in May as exports jumped to a record high, suggesting trade could be less of a drag on second quarter growth than earlier feared.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade gap fell 5.6 percent to $44.4 billion. April's trade deficit was revised slightly down to $47.0 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the deficit to narrow to $45.0 billion in May from a previously reported $47.2 billion shortfall.
When adjusted for inflation, the deficit narrowed to $51.96 billion from $53.88 billion in April.
Trade subtracted 1.5 percentage points from first-quarter gross domestic product. The economy contracted at a 2.9 percent annual pace in the first three months of the year.
In May, exports increased 1.0 percent to a record high of $195.5 billion. Exports were driven by a surge in automobiles, parts and engines, which rose to a record high. Exports of consumer goods were also the highest on record.
Imports fell 0.3 percent to $239.8 billion as petroleum imports tumbled to their lowest level since November 2010. Non-petroleum imports, however, hit a record high in May.
That points to an acceleration in domestic demand, which cannot be satisfied with locally produced goods, and is consistent with expectations of a rebound in growth in the second quarter.
The politically sensitive trade gap with China rose to $28.8 billion from $27.3 billion in April. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)
