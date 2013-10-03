WASHINGTON Oct 3 The number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits edged higher last week but remained
at pre-recession levels, a signal of growing strength in the
labor market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 1,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 308,000, the Labor Department said on
Thursday.
The data could provide some of the strongest guidance this
week on the health of the U.S. economy as a partial government
shutdown delays the release of economic data, including the
monthly employment report which was scheduled to be released on
Friday.
New jobless claims have been falling for much of this year
and for weeks there have been fewer of them than even before the
2007-09 recession began, a signal that the long cycle of
elevated layoffs had ended.
However, employers have been more reticent about taking new
workers on, and many economists doubt whether the claims data
still provides a clear signal on the pace of hiring.
The jobless claims data can also be volatile, although a
Labor Department analyst said there was nothing unusual in last
week's data.
The four-week average of new claims, which smooths out
weekly volatility, fell 3,750 to 305,000, the lowest level since
May 2007.
Long-standing jobless claims rose sharply in the week ending
Sept. 21, which the department analyst said reflected California
catching up on unprocessed claims following an update to its
computer processing systems.